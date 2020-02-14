Door, Kewaunee Co. farmers come together for 4th annual Peninsula Pride Farms meeting

KEWAUNEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Peninsula Pride Farms held its 4th annual meeting on Thursday with more than just farming on their minds.

Over 100 farmers, agriculture professionals, and community members attended the event to hear from the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farm Network about innovative practices as well as a meteorologist from NOAA about extreme weather.

The group also discussed practices that farmers have gained from others this season.

“Our main goal is to support farmers that share our commitment to continuous improvement,” says Don Niles, President of Peninsula Pride Farms, “We’re not looking to be an organization of only elite farmers but we’re looking to be an organization of farmers that are committed to continuously doing better.”

The Peninsula Pride Farm Organization is comprised of farmers in Kewaunee and Southern Door County.

