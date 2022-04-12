ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) as Monday was the last day their indoor skate park was open to riders.

The non-profit group had been leasing a building for the last 8 years but was officially sold on March 26. While given only 60 days to vacate, the organization actively began searching for a new building but has yet to find one.

GBASO is actively looking for a new space and is relying on donations to be able to purchase a new location.

“We know the importance of our work for young people and need the community’s help to establish a stable, long-term location,” said Green Bay Action Sports Organization representatives.

While the search continues for their “forever home,” GBASO’s Ashland Avenue location has closed its doors for the last time.