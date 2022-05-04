APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Touchmark, Empowerment Dance, & Advanced Physical Therapy are coming together to host the first annual Dopamine Dash.

The three organizations are coming together to raise money for those in Wisconsin with Parkinson’s disease. They also specialize in programming to keep those with the disease moving.

The Dopamine Dash will have three stations set up during the event. People will have the chance to box, dance, and stretch for a good cause. Empowerment Dance owner, Lisa Pritzl says there are benefits both physically and mentally for people dealing with Parkinson’s.

Organizers are hoping to also raise awareness during the event to help make the community more aware of how to support those living with the disease. Parkinson’s often limits mobility for people, but through these different activities, they are able to exercise their muscles and slow down the symptoms.

The Dopamine Dash will be held Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. There is still time to register online at their website.