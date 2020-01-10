DOT: Slippery, ice-covered roads across Northeast Wisconsin

NE WISCONSIN (WFRV) — Northeast Wisconsin is waking up to slippery roads Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting slippery stretches primarily north of Sheboygan and Oshkosh straight up to the Upper Peninsula and through Door County.

Highways in Fond du Lac and east toward Sheboygan are reportedly ice-covered.

Officials are reminding drivers to drive with caution as they travel Friday morning.

