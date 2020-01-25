UPDATE: Incident on I-41 in Green Bay cleared

SATURDAY 1/25/20 8:41 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin DOT reports that the crash has been cleared.

There is no word yet on any injuries in this incident.

Original Story: DOT: Vehicle in ditch on I-41 in Green Bay

SATURDAY 1/25/20 7:49 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a disabled-vehicle crash on I-41 southbound near Mason Street around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say that the right shoulder is blocked.

