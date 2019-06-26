DOT warns of pavement buckling

WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT is warning drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckling due to hot weather.

According to the WisDOT, hot weather increases the chance of pavement buckling, as we saw last summer.

Watch for road buckling. Pavement expands in hot temperatures, and this can cause pavement slabs to push against each other. If the pressure gets high enough, the pavement can buckle. https://t.co/R4VKlKyxV6 #wiwx pic.twitter.com/UucOhM3pTF — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) June 26, 2019

Drivers are also advised to watch out for maintenance crews making needed repairs.

The DOT says pavement is most likely to buckle during the first few heat waves when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, which causes pavement to expand.

It is difficult to predict exactly when or where buckling may occur, the DOT offers some tips for motorists: