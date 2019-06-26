DOT warns of pavement buckling

WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT is warning drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckling due to hot weather.
According to the WisDOT, hot weather increases the chance of pavement buckling, as we saw last summer.
Drivers are also advised to watch out for maintenance crews making needed repairs.
The DOT says pavement is most likely to buckle during the first few heat waves when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, which causes pavement to expand.
It is difficult to predict exactly when or where buckling may occur, the DOT offers some tips for motorists:
- Ensure all vehicle occupants are buckled up. Slow down, eliminate distractions and scan the road ahead carefully
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement
- Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (www.511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays
- Report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.