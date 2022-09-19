GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Does something look off on your credit card statement after attending the Packers’ home opener?

Following Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field against the Chicago Bears, some fans have noticed duplicate charges on their credit or debit cards after purchasing food and beverage items at the stadium.

According to a release from the Packers, this was due to an issue encountered worldwide through the payment processor FreedomPay, which is used by Delaware North, the Packers’ food and beverage provider.

Lambeau Field Double Charges

The issue with FreedomPay caused problems processing payments in venues such as Lambeau Field. Fans may notice the charges as “pending” in their recent transactions on their credit or debit card account, but according to a release, the duplicate charges will not be completed.

FreedomPay is currently voiding all duplicate transactions before they are processed and those transactions should be voided from each customer’s account in the meantime.

Fans who experience any ongoing issues in the next few days with their credit or debit card transactions from Sunday night’s game can contact GBPaymentSupport@delawarenoth.com.