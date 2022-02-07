GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Down pole & wires closes E. Mason St., GB Police ask to avoid area near bridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed parts of East Mason Street near the bridge, and authorities are saying the area could be closed into the early afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a vehicle crash caused a downed pole and wires on East Mason Street between South Webster Avenue and South Monroe Avenue. WPS is reportedly working in the area to restore power.

Authorities say that the stretch of road is estimated to be closed throughout the morning and even into the early afternoon. Alternate routes include Walnut Street or Dousman Street.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, but officials did advise that roads are slippery.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Freedom's John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM

St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week