Down pole & wires closes E. Mason St., GB Police ask to avoid area near bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed parts of East Mason Street near the bridge, and authorities are saying the area could be closed into the early afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a vehicle crash caused a downed pole and wires on East Mason Street between South Webster Avenue and South Monroe Avenue. WPS is reportedly working in the area to restore power.

Authorities say that the stretch of road is estimated to be closed throughout the morning and even into the early afternoon. Alternate routes include Walnut Street or Dousman Street.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, but officials did advise that roads are slippery.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.