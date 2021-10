DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Department was called to a residence after a tree branch fell on electrical wires.

According to officials, a tree branch fell on power lines. The incident happened on the 900 block of Westwood Drive.

There was no information on what caused the power lines to fall down. According to Wisconsin Public Service, 127 customers are affected. The restoration is expected to be done by 2:30 p.m.

