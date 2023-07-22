GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Before you know it, the Green and Gold will be back at Lambeau, but on Friday evening a very different group of athletes was dashing across the frozen tundra.

Team officials told Local Five News that over 1200 kids participated this year in their 1K kids fun run which they said was a significant increase from the year before.

“I love running, it’s my favorite thing, you can get a lot of exercise,” said Tess Hoerth who is running with her cousin Frankie Olsen.

The kids braved a major downpour to finish the race. The race began outside the stadium then racers entered Lambeau Field and ran around the perimeter of the field.

“I was thinking I’m going to be soaked in this rain, it’s going to be fun but I’m just going to be soaking wet,” said Olsen.

The race is one of the unofficial events that kicks off training camp for the Packers.

“Tomorrow we have the Bellin Packers 5k and next week we will start training camp with practices starting on Wednesday,” said Sara Short with the Green Bay Packers.

Polaris and Bellin partner with the Packers to make the kids race possible.