APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade.

The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the parade draws in 80,000 spectators in person and over 100,000 spectators live on Local 5 News.

The Parade Committee is encouraging all floats and walking units to embrace this year’s theme, “Peace of Earth.” While the parade signals the beginning of the holiday season, it’s also a great opportunity for the community t come together and celebrate.

“What the world needs now is more peace and love,” said Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson. “We hope the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade not only entertains and wows but also spreads hope and joy and promise.”

This year’s Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade Marshal is Mary Beth Nienhaus. “Few have spread more peace and love around Appleton and the Fox Cities than Mary Beth,” said Otis. “She has lifted up so many in our community.”

Neinhaus has taught and mentored thousands of athletes and was the first high school LPGA Coach of the Year in 1987. Her countless donations and drive have improved the quality of life in Appleton by funding and supporting sports complexes, Habitat for Humanity homes, and veteran housing.

Organizations interested in participating in the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade must complete and submit an official application before October 1, 2022. Those interested can click here.