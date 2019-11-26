Downtown Appleton Christmas parade returns for 49th year running

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A holiday tradition unlike any other, tonight marks the return of the annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

Preparation for the parade has been well under way at the City Center. For 49 years running, residents and non-residents alike have been mesmerized by the spectacle that is the Downtown Christmas parade. It’s a sight that will have you feeling holly and jolly.

Dubbed as the Midwest’s largest nighttime Christmas parade, this year’s theme is “That Holiday Feeling!” The parade begins at State Street and College Avenue in downtown Appleton at 7:00 p.m. It will travel east on College Avenue to Drew Street. It follows the Santa Scamper, which starts at 6:40 p.m.

Last year’s parade drew about 80,000 spectators to Downtown Appleton. The 2019 Christmas Parade Marshals this year will be longtime Parade Committee members Greg Otis and Harvey Samson.

Thrivent Federal Credit Union’s sixth annual Cans Hunger food drive will also take place during the parade. Donations of canned goods only (no paper, glass or cardboard packages) can be handed to the Thrivent Federal Credit Union Cans Hunger group as they roll down College Avenue just prior to the kick-off of the parade. All donations collected the night of the parade will be distributed between local food pantries.

You can watch the parade in full on Local 5 tonight at 7 on-air and online.

