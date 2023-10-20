APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade are warning the public about numerous Facebook pages created to resemble its official page, possibly leading to potential scams.

A Facebook post from the official 52nd Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade begins by saying, “Beware of fake events!” as multiple fake event pages are being made by online scammers.

The fake event pages have gained thousands of followers and ‘likes,’ and officials with the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau say could be used to attempt to gain personal or financial information.

Image from the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade Facebook page

“Don’t fall victim to misleading information or give your personal details to these fraudulent pages,” reads the Facebook post from the event’s official page.

The 52nd Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21 on College Avenue. The event will also be televised by WFRV Local 5.

The official Facebook page of the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade can be found here.