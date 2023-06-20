APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – To raise awareness about opioid overdose and ensure accessibility to lifesaving resources, a downtown Appleton coffee shop installed overdose kits to help reduce deaths in the community.

On Tuesday, ACOCA Coffee and Cafe installed OAK Boxes, which are equipped with essential supplies such as Naloxone nasal spray (commonly known as NARCAN), a breathing mask, gloves, drug administration instructions, fentanyl testing strips, and information about resources for treatment and recovery support.

The Naloxone provided in these OAK Boxes is available to individuals at risk of overdosing or those who find themselves in situations where an overdose could occur.

“ACOCA has always been in the people business,” stated Bill Wetzel, Owner of ACOCA. “For our employees, our customers, and the community at large, we strive to be a positive influence on our societal sphere. With the generous support of our partners, we feel we are adding another critical piece of community support that, like our AED, can possibly save a life.”

Following the installation, a public Naloxone training session was conducted, providing attendees with essential knowledge and skills to respond effectively to opioid overdose emergencies.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with ACOCA by donating the OAK Box and partnering on this event,” said Patti Heffernan, representing both Helios Recovery Services and Helios Heuristic. “Together, we are taking a significant step toward promoting awareness and accessibility to life-saving resources in our community.”