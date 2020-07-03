Downtown Appleton Farm Market starts 2020 season on July 4

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is bringing back their outdoor Farm Market on College Avenue.

The first Farm Market will be held on Saturday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Like other farmer’s markets across the state, there will be some adaptations.

Vendors and Farm Market staff will wear face masks or face shields throughout the day. Shoppers are encouraged to wear a cloth face covering. Disposable masks will be available, at no cost, at the Information booth and sponsor booths located throughout the event.

Only produce will be available, meaning no arts and craft vendors will be present.

Precautions will be in place to keep people safe. As restrictions lift, more vendors will be allowed in.

There will also be a pre-purchase option available for the Farm Market. To use the pre-purchase option, the Farm Market asks that you visit their vendor database and make contact with them directly to purchase and pay in advance. No payments will be accepted on Saturday at the pickup location.

To pick up your items, drive or walk through the pickup location behind City Center on Oneida Street between 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

For more details, visit the Downtown Appleton Farm Market’s website.

