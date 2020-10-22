Downtown Appleton Indoor Farm Market cancelled due to COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton announced on Thursday that it will be canceling its Downtown Appleton Indoor Farm Market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canceling the Downtown Appleton Indoor Farm Market was a difficult decision to come to, but we feel is the right action at this time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” says Jennifer Stephany, executive director of Appleton Downtown Inc. “Once the farm market moves indoors, there are many safety concerns that come up with an indoor gathering versus the outdoor, open-air farm market; the footprint decreases in size and capacity limits change. While it saddens us to not

offer a weekly market, the safety of vendors, staff and the community is our top priority.”

City officials are reminding residents that the outdoor open-air farm market will come to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31, however, Appleton Downtown Inc. says they are determined to continue providing the community a way to access fresh produce during the winter months.

Appleton Downtown Inc. will be offering ways for residents to connect with the farm market vendors directly with many of the vendors offering a direct pickup from their farms.

Stephany shares, “We encourage the community to continue to support the local farmers throughout this winter season and to do so by watching the Downtown Appleton Farm Market page on Facebook. Each week, product from vendors will be featured with ways of how you can purchase directly from them. By putting your dollars into our local farms for fresh produce, you will continue to help boost our local economy.”

