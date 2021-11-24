Downtown Appleton is gearing up for Small Business Saturday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local corporations are coming together to hosts Shop Appleton First in support of Small Business Saturday. Over 100 businesses are participating throughout Northeast Wisconsin in this event.

Thousands of shoppers are heading out and planning from Black Friday, but small businesses are looking to be highlighted during this time. Each store featured in the Shop Appleton First program is offering sales, coupons, and even giveaways. Business owners, Toni Watry and Kara Manuel say the holidays is a vital time for them.

Watry is the own of Vintage Garden, which has been located in downtown Appleton for 9 years. Watry says the community has been so supportive during this year as they try to bounce back from the pandemic. Manuel is the owner of Lillian’s, the clothing store offers a variety of items for men and women. Watry & Manuel both say during the holidays, downtown experiences more foot traffic and they are hoping, this can translate into sales.

Shop Appleton First will have passports in the newspaper. All shoppers have to do is a get 5 stamps from any store featured in the program and they have a chance to win a variety of different prizes. Many stores will be having longer hours on Saturday to accommodate the uptick in customers.

Newspaper with the passport come out on Thanksgiving day. You can also visit the Downtown Appleton website for more information, as well as visit the Fox Communities Facebook page.