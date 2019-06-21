Downtown Appleton kicking out the jams on “Make Music Day”

Cities across the globe will be kicking out the jams and playing some tunes.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Today is “Make Music Day” and as a way to celebrate, cities across the globe will be kicking out the jams and playing some tunes.

n 1982, “Make Music Day” was started in France as “Fete de la Musique,” or festival of music. Two years ago, it made it’s way across the pond to right here in downtown Appleton- by music lovers, for music lovers. Heid Music in Appleton is teaming up with some other local businesses to jam out all day long.

“Last year when we embarked on our 70th year anniversary we thought about what did we want to make sure we celebrated about being here in Appleton, specifically downtown Appleton,” says Dede Heid, Executive Vice President and Owner of Heid Music. “Working through Mile of Music and Appleton Downtown Inc., we collaborated to say, ‘Let’s bring Make Music Day to downtown Appleton and really make sure we’re all leaving a long term mark on our community to allow everybody to have the opportunity to make more music.'”

The day encourages local musicians and non-musicians alike to strum and drum together all day long. It’s just one of a recent trend of musical events Appleton has hosted within the last month.

“People are starting to awaken their inner musician as a community,” said Leila Pertl, Music Education Curator for the Mile of Music. “In other words, they want to come out and actually find out what it’s like to be with people in the act of music making rather than just watching.”

And even if you’re not musically inclined, that’s alright. Everyone is welcome no matter how big or small.

“Just come on down and be the music, watch the music, and have a great time with this community,” said Pertl.

Live musical performances will be going on in downtown Appleton up until 8 p.m. You can find a full schedule of performances as well as locations online right here.