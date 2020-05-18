Downtown Appleton slowly getting back to business

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The process of re-opening has begun in downtown Appleton.

“There’s definitely a postive emotion when you drive downtown and you start to see people moving around again.” says Appleton Downtown Inc. Executive Director Jennifer Stephany.

After several weeks of shut downs, Appleton Downtown Incorporated says they’re assisting several owners with plans to get back to business.

“We’re kind of resetting so it’s not going to happen all at once,” says Stepany, “it’s definitely going to be a slow process but it has begun.”

Stephany also says some businesses are working to get PPE’s and sanitizing plans in place while others are choosing to remain closed for the time being.

The organization has also been assisting those who have already opened their doors to customers.

“We certainly above all want to make sure that we’re doing it right and want to make sure that we’re following the guidelines that are put out by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and we’ve been sending those out to our business owners and keeping them updated on changes and guidelines.” shared Stephany.

“We would love to see foot traffic back downtown, we would love to see anything back downtown.” says Bazil’s Pub owner Mark Behnke, “It’s been pretty much like a ghost town for the past eight weeks.”

Bazils’ Pub opened for lunch for the first time in weeks with limited seating.

The popular downtown pub is keeping half their tables covered, and while take out business helped them survive the shut down, they know customers will help them face the future.

“It’s just nice to have the doors back open,” says Behnke, “now hopefully the customers come in.”