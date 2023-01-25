GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why.

A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.

John “Mingo” Kennedy was hit by a drunken driver in January 2011 due to not being able to navigate his wheelchair on the snow-covered sidewalks.

January 25 is held in remembrance of John but is also used to help raise awareness to remind residents to shovel their sidewalks for pedestrians of all abilities.

The City of Green Bay explained the meaning behind each color: