Downtown De Pere Farmers Market returns for the summer

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere summertime staple is returning June 17 with new features that is sure to get the community buzzing.

The Downtown De Pere Farmers Market is returning every Thursday starting on June 17 and lasting through September 23. The market will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the months of June, July, and August, and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the month of September.

The Farmers Market will be held at the George Street Plaza between Broadway and Wisconsin Street and will feature live music, delicious food, cold beverages, and of course – lots of shopping.

Market officials say that this year’s expanded market features over 20 safely-distanced vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and eggs, bread and baked goods, specialty foods, and handcrafted items. The market will also feature special health and wellness activities, special events for kids, and learning and educational opportunities.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety guidelines, Definitely De Pere officials report that it has been working closely with the City and the local De Pere Health Department to implement best practices to ensure the health and safety of vendors, attendees, and staff.

Organizers ask that market-goers adhere to the following guidelines:

• Those who are not vaccinated are advised to wear a mask

• Stay home if you or anyone in your household is sick

• Maintain an appropriate physical distance while shopping

• Use hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations as necessary