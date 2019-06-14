Downtown De Pere's Art Walk gets underway Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) 25+ venues will host 45+ artists Friday night for the first Art Walk of the season! The public can expect to see dozens of pieces including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, glass and a whole lot more.
Along with the art, the event will include live music, and a chance to view 10 new sculpture installations.
Downtown De Pere's Art Walk with run from 4-8 p.m.
Other Art Walk's will be held on July 12th and August 9th.
For more information, click here.
