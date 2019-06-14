Local News

Downtown De Pere's Art Walk gets underway Friday

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:55 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:55 PM CDT

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) 25+ venues will host 45+ artists Friday night for the first Art Walk of the season! The public can expect to see dozens of pieces including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, glass and a whole lot more.

Along with the art, the event will include live music, and a chance to view 10 new sculpture installations.

Downtown De Pere's Art Walk with run from 4-8 p.m. 

Other Art Walk's will be held on July 12th and August 9th. 

For more information, click here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected