‘Downtown GB Delivers – Live!’ hosts their first virtual performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers ‘Safer at Home order’ hasn’t stopped Green Bay music enthusiaists and musicians alike from enjoying a good time.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. and Olde Main Street districts are hoping to provide some relief through their online concert series called ‘#DowntownGBDelivers – Live!’.

The series features local musicians who stream one hour concerts on Facebook Live.

One of the organizers says they are doing what they can to lift spirits at this time:

“We’re just trying to do everything we can to support our community and provide hope and positivity, and we think that local musicians are one of those groups that have been hit pretty hard by CoVid-19. So it’s our hope to show them some support and hope to gather some tips and donations for them through these online concerts.” -Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager, Downtown Green Bay Inc.

The Facebook Live concerts will take place from 7:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesdays and Fridays through the duration of the ‘Safer at Home’ order.

You can find the concert on the organization’s Facebook Page: