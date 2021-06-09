Downtown Green Bay Development one step closer to reality

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 200 North Monroe project in Downtown Green Bay is one step closer to becoming reality after an approval vote from the Redevelopment Authority. They proposed 172 housing units and a grocery store that would go into the downtown area along Monroe Avenue. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich believes there is a need for more housing opportunities across the income spectrum for the entire community of Green Bay.

At one point, there was talk about making some of the apartment units into affordable housing. That plan has been rejected, according to Neil Stechschulte, Green Bay’s economic development director. “At least before the pandemic hit affordable housing was a bit easier in getting approved as long as they meet all the zoning standards,” said Stechschulte.

The project will go before the Green Bay City Council in a meeting on June 29. Main Oriental Market has already expressed interest in moving into the new development when it is finished. It is unclear at this point when the groundbreaking will take place. If all goes as planned, it would be completed in December of 2024.