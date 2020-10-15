Downtown Green Bay extend Farmers Market through November

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Saturday Farmers Market in downtown Green Bay will add three additional dates to its 2020 market season.

The Downtown District of Green Bay announced on Thursday that dependent on the weather, Green Bay will be adding three more weekend Farmers Market events on November 7, 14, and 21.

Event organizers say during the November Farmers Market events only, the hours for the market will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and taking place in the Washington Professional Building parking.

For more information visit the Downtown Green Bay website.

