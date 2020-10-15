GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Downtown Green Bay extend Farmers Market through November

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Farmers Market on Broadway_1494945543438.JPG

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Saturday Farmers Market in downtown Green Bay will add three additional dates to its 2020 market season.

The Downtown District of Green Bay announced on Thursday that dependent on the weather, Green Bay will be adding three more weekend Farmers Market events on November 7, 14, and 21.

Event organizers say during the November Farmers Market events only, the hours for the market will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and taking place in the Washington Professional Building parking.

For more information visit the Downtown Green Bay website.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Packers travel to Tampa Bay

Two Rivers clinches EWC volleyball title, sweeps Chilton