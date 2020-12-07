Downtown Green Bay gets holiday-inspired makeover

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay celebrates the holiday season with new decorations.

The CityDeck features beautifully wrapped trees, larger than life snowflakes, and a giant ornament. This display will be set up through the end of January.

Another great display is the Peace Tree, on the grounds of the Brown County Courthouse. The tradition of lighting the Peace Tree began over 50 years ago by People for People as a response to the Vietnam War and a need for peace.

Down the street from the Peace Tree, the windows of the Schauer and Schumacher building have been beautifully painted by local artist Sienna Sienna.

Even the light poles downtown have been decorated for the holiday season.

“It is our hope that our community will take the time to come downtown and enjoy all the festive decorations. While you’re there, be sure to do some local shopping and support the small businesses that are truly the heart of our community,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. received some help from local organizations to create festive holiday planters this year. The planter designs are now up for voting on the Downtown Facebook page. The top three planters with the most likes by Dec. 18 will be rewarded with a $75 gift card to the downtown business of their choice.