Downtown Green Bay goes green and gold to celebrate NFC Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) In sports – momentum means everything and right now the Green Bay Packers have it. And as Kris Schuller shows us the city’s Downtown and Olde Main Street districts are trying to hook into it to help local businesses.

In downtown Green Bay the Creamery is open and customers enjoy a cup of coffee. But bar manager Mariah Webster says at times during the pandemic, it has been a struggle to get people in.

“Especially with things like the COVID and everything this year, it’s so hard to get people to come out,” said Webster.

But now, thanks to the efforts of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. perhaps more customers will visit the central city to take in these football themed exhibits and streets lined with green and gold.

“Anything to make people happy during this tough time, anything to get their energy up is awesome,” Webster said.

The idea behind all the lights, ornaments and artwork is to help local businesses hook into the momentum an NFC Championship game weekend creates.

“We want to build on the Green Bay Packers hype all over the city, so people really feel that Green Bay spirit that Green Bay offers, despite the ongoing current events,” said Emily Cubitt from Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

To fan this fan enthusiasm, Cubitt says her organization has memorabilia from the Packers Hall of Fame on display, a local artist created window murals and thousands and thousands of green and gold lights are placed in trees along Washington Street and here at Whitney Park.

“We want the lights to bring them down here and for them to feel at home and feel comfortable going into a new restaurant or one of their old favorites,” Cubitt said.

The Assistant G.M. at Hagemeister Park says the efforts are working.

“It’s gotten some people in here and I’ve actually spoken to some people who said we came here because of the lights and that’s great to see,” said Corey Vann.

“It’s difficult for any business owner right now and we really just want to make sure that we’re a resource to them,” said Cubitt.

An advocate when times are tough – capitalizing on the green and gold.

Downtown bridge lights, as well as the Schreiber Foods building, will be lit green and gold through the playoffs.