GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and On Broadway, Inc., along with Discover Green Bay, the Green Bay Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, and the City of Green Bay, held a press conference on Wednesday to highlight their summer event season that will feature 41 different events.

“Events bring so much energy and they contribute so much to the spirit of our community and our downtown.” -Downtown Green Bay, Inc. Executive Director Jeff Mirkes.

Of those 41 events, On Broadway, Inc. says it is bringing back the fan-favorite Farmers Market on Broadway. The market will again be on Wednesdays throughout the summer from 3-8 p.m. Immediately following the market will be the Broadway Beats which will feature live music.

On Broadway, Inc. says it will also be holding the Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series. The series will take place on Sundays at Leicht Memorial Park from 4-6:30 p.m. starting July 25 and lasting through August 27.

“This is about creating etiquette and exclusive spaces. This is about bringing in music that is professionally recorded. Musicians who are paid for their time. It’s about placemaking. It’s about taking places that are historically underutilized and how do we make them more utilized and active in a way that our community truly values what they bring to those respective areas” -On Broadway, Inc. Executive Director Brian Johnson.

Johnson says there will be another press conference on May 30 to announce more details for the series, including those who will be performing.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. says it plans to bring back some events of its own including the Washington Street Block Party, Theater in the Park, and Summer in the Park.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. also says it will be bringing back Fridays on the Fox. As an extension to Fridays on the Fox, Comedy on the Deck will be a new event this year that will feature local comedians.

For more info and a full list of what other events will be brought to Green Bay this summer, check out the Downtown Green Bay, Inc. website.