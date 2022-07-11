GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay.

A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.

Officers were on the scene and had their weapons drawn while talking with the suspect off of Washington Street. Police later discovered that there was no gun present in the vehicle but the suspect did have a legal knife in a black bag.

The Green Bay Police Department issued a disorderly conduct ticket to the person who was allegedly making the original threats.