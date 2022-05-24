GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer is coming up quickly here in Wisconsin (we think), and Downtown Green Bay alongside Olde Main Street, and On Broadway have officially launched their collaborative ‘Summer in the City’ events guide.

The guide showcases hundreds of downtown events that are happening throughout the summer for residents looking for things to do.

“This is really the first year in a few years for the full-scale return of our events,” said Emily Cubitt, the Marketing Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc. It’s been years since we’ve had Fridays on the Fox CityDeck. We sort of scaled it down back in 2021 and canceled it in 2020… It’s a thrilling step back into normalcy and back to inviting all these huge crowds and huge amounts of foot traffic to the district.”

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich speaking to the media about the Summer in the City event.

One new, major event coming to the downtown Green Bay area is the Washington Street Block Party which will shut down South Washington Street on three Sundays during the summer.

“We want to do events like that where we kind of test the waters and see, you know, we haven’t typically done Sunday afternoon events before and that’s a time where I think a lot of people are trying to find things to do with family or friends. We want to patronize the South Washington Street businesses and we want to see what the street is like when we close it down,” explained Cubitt.

She also added that the street has been closed down for the farmer’s market, but that the two events are ‘different types of environments.’

Another event to highlight the summer is the Summer Solstice Celebration on June 21 at Whitney Park where there will be live music, food trucks, local brews, games, and fun for the whole family.

One final event happening at the end of the summer is the Fall Art Block Party on Cedar on September 8 where those attending can experience a block party featuring local artists and vendors. Accommodating the block party will be live music, food, hands-on art experiences, and art exhibits.

There are a number of things scheduled for the summer so to check out a complete list of events, you can visit the Downtown Green Bay website or click here to view the flyer.