Downtown Green Bay Saturday Farmers Market to kick off in June, with changes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Saturday Farmers Market in downtown Green Bay will kick off its 103rd season on Saturday, June 6. Organizers say they’ll implement best practices to ensure the safety of vendors, staff, and market attendees.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, farmers markets in Wisconsin are considered essential businesses that may remain open because they provide a critical food resource. Markets also provide an essential opportunity for communities to connect with local farmers and support the local food supply chain, which directly benefits local economies.

The market will run for 22 weeks from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, October 31, from 7 a.m. to noon.

“The purpose of our Saturday Farmers Market has always been to connect our community to our local vendors, and that’s not changing,” states Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director for Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “What is changing is some of the additional features that have been added to this market over the past century.

Per Emergency Order #28, organizers are taking the following actions:

Close all seating intended for consuming food.

Prohibit food samples.

Follow physical distancing requirements between all individuals on the premise to the maximum extent possible.

Follow already-existing laws and regulations about sales of food at farmers markets.

Organizers are also choosing to implement the following best practices, taken from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

Don’t permit non-food vendors or vendors selling nonessential items.

Don’t permit music, tabling, activities, promotions, or pets in order to discourage groups from gathering.

Delay opening of the market to ensure safety measures are implemented.

Offer alternative shopping methods through a virtual market Facebook group.

Minimize shopper time at the market by providing maps and vendor lists ahead of time.

Provide handwashing stations or hand sanitizers for vendors and customers.

Post physical distancing messaging and signage.

Only allow vendors to touch product before sale.

Increase the spacing between vendors to allow customers and vendors to maintain safe distance.

Change market layout to minimize crowding and provide a safe distance.

Continue to visit the DHS and CDC websites for updated information.

Vendors of the Saturday Farmers Market will be required to follow additional policies and procedures in response to COVID-19, including wearing a cloth face covering and gloves, having one staff person handling payments while another handles the product, cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces regularly, maintaining at least six feet of physical distance from customers and other vendors.

Organizers say they’re relying on cooperation from the community to ensure a safe and successful market. Organizers are encouraging customers to follow these best practices from DHS:

Minimize the number of people coming with you to the market.

Do not bring children with you to the market if you have childcare available.

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance from other customers and vendors.

Do not bring reusable bags from home, new reusable BayCare Clinic bags will be provided at the market.

Wear a cloth face covering.

Use hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations frequently.

Stay home if you are sick.

To help manage crowds and minimize entry points, the Saturday Farmers Market will be moved from South Washington Street into two nearby parking lots, the Riverwalk Plaza parking lot and the Washington Professional Building parking lot. The total number of vendor booths will be decreased from 150 to 75 each week.

“We have been working closely with the Brown County Health Department as well as city and local officials to ensure we are able to operate our market in a safe and effective manner,” states Mirkes. “As our community continues to turn the dial and progress through the different phases of recovery, we will continue to adjust our market and bring back different features as it is safe to do so.”

Organizers will post maps and vendor lists on the Saturday Farmers Market website to minimize the amount of time customers need to spend at the market. Organizers are also working on digital alternatives to connect vendors and customers outside of the Saturday morning market.

For more information on the Saturday Farmers Market, visit their website.

