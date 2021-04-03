Downtown Green Bay shops benefit from an eggstraspecial event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) One local organization took advantage of today’s beautiful weather to hold a special easter egg hunt that helped businesses in downtown Green Bay.

Kids and parents trekked to downtown Green Bay for On Broadway Incorporated’s first-ever Easter egg hunt.

Allie Thut, On Broadway Inc.’s Director of Special Events, says, “We wanted to do something. The community needed something, the businesses needed something so we thought doing an Easter egg hunt would be a great idea to draw some people down.”

Mark Beerntsen, Owner of Beerntsen Candies says, “I’ve seen a lot of people down here probably more that I have seen in the past year and it’s really just kind of amazing that people are coming out.”

Most eggs have the typical Easter candy while others have something special inside that benefits downtown Green Bay.

Thut says, “There’s a bunch of coupons to various businesses in downtown Green Bay.”

Stores hope these coupons will help flood downtown Greenbay’s streets with shoppers that the pandemic dried up.

Jennifer Bukouricz, Owner of Monzu Bakery says, “It helps the businesses with you know bringing people down. It’s been very hard for walk-in traffic these past couple of months.”

Many shops have started to recover and hope events like this continue to drive more business into downtown Green Bay.

Beerntsen says, “We’ve had a very good year and I think this is the start of what’s going to happen down here on Broadway.”

Bukouricz says, “We’re actually going pretty good. This event just helps bring people back and remember that we’re here and that we’re still in business and we need your support.”

Thut says, “It was a tough year last year, but a lot of the businesses are holding on and they need the love and support of the community so just continue to shop local.”

Participants were encouraged to bring a wish list item to help the new community shelter in Green Bay.