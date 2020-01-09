Downtown Green Bay to celebrate Packers’ playoff appearance with ‘Packers Playoff Pep Rally’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have returned to the playoffs, which means the City of Green Bay is bringing back its downtown pep rally to get fans in full game mode ahead of Sunday.

You can join Downtown Green Bay, Inc. in celebrating the Green Bay Packers road to the Playoffs. Packers fans will gather for a tailgate-style kickoff to Playoff weekend complete with music by Q90 and Frank of Let Me Be Frank Productions.

Fans will be able to enjoy Packers-inspired vehicles, the Green Bay Preble Drumline, and Green Bay Phoenix Cheer team. Mayor Genrich will discuss his bet against Seattle’s Mayor, and Mark Murphy will fire up the crowd!

Ahead of the #Packers playoff game against the #Seahawks this Sunday, @DowntownGB will be hosting its ‘Playoff Pep Rally’ to get the city fired up! There’s going to be music, prizes and a few special appearances.



The party starts tomorrow at 3:30 at the Packers Heritage Trail. pic.twitter.com/RrEA6kVI3X — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) January 9, 2020

There will also be two Packers-inspired vehicles for event attendees to explore. The “Lambulance” and the “GB Brat”, which is a 33-foot long RV that pays tribute to Packers players who are in the NFL Hall of Fame. There will be exciting entertainment from the Green Bay Preble Drumline and the UWGB Phoenix Cheer team. Both groups are sure to keep the crowd’s energy up! The Salvation Army will also be on site handing out free hot chocolate to keep everyone warm.

Local businesses are joining in the fun of the Pep Rally and have donated some great prizes to this event. You could win a growler set from Hagemeister, a Packers scarf from Furs and Clothing of Distinction, a giftcard from Diamond’s American Dinner, and more!

The Packers Playoff Pep Rally gets underway tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza. You can find more information online right here and on Facebook.