Downtown Green Bay to host pep rally ahead of Packers’ NFC Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Downtown Green Bay is hosting a pep rally Friday ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The pep rally is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza on the corner of Washington and Cherry streets.

“Last week’s fun (and of course the mighty Green Bay Packers!) led to a victory at Lambeau. Stay tuned – Even more details and surprises will be posted here soon!” Downtown Green Bay says. For more from Downtown Green Bay, visit the Facebook event page.

Local 5 will provide more information on the pep rally as it becomes available.