GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After starting in a food truck, Bay Area Burger Company now has its first brick-and-mortar restaurant right in the heart of downtown Green Bay.
The Bay Area Burger Company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 4 at their new location in the Broadway District. The ceremony was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The location is at 126 South Broadway in downtown Green Bay.
Bay Area Burger Compnay started out as a food truck, and this location is their first brick and mortar restaurant. The location has a full service bar and specialized smash burgers.
Their menu can be viewed here. They have varying types of burgers, and more information can be found on Bay Burger’s Facebook page.
We are excited to add another dining option to the Broadway District. Bay Area Burger’s business expansion is another reflection of the value events offer our district; they are a critical business incubator that helps transfer startups to physical storefronts.Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc.