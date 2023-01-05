GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After starting in a food truck, Bay Area Burger Company now has its first brick-and-mortar restaurant right in the heart of downtown Green Bay.

The Bay Area Burger Company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 4 at their new location in the Broadway District. The ceremony was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The location is at 126 South Broadway in downtown Green Bay.

Bay Area Burger Compnay started out as a food truck, and this location is their first brick and mortar restaurant. The location has a full service bar and specialized smash burgers.

Their menu can be viewed here. They have varying types of burgers, and more information can be found on Bay Burger’s Facebook page.