MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Downtown Manitowc Farmers Market will have a new location for one day only on August 5.

According to officials, the Downtown Manitowoc Farmers Market will be temporarily relocating to Washington Park only for August 5. The relocation is reportedly due to another event that is scheduled in the parking lot used for the market.

The new temporary location is at Washington Park, which is at 1115 Washington Street. Officials say that in addition to on-street parking, public parking will be free in the downtown parking lots within close walking distance of the park.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information can be found on the market’s Facebook page.