Downtown Neenah hosts free outdoor scavenger hunt, hiding N’s around the city

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a fun outdoor event? Downtown Neenah has created a scavenger hunt for everyone to enjoy.

According to a release, there will be 10 spring-themed ‘N’s throughout the Downtown district for a free Spring Scavenger Hunt from March 19 through April 1.

Organizers say they wanted to create a safe, outdoor event that was fun for locals around the area.

If you find all of the letters you will have a chance to win one of eight cakes from the Downtown Dairy Queen.

While you are Downtown, organizers urge people to grab a bite to eat at one of the local restaurants or do some shopping around town.

Scavenger hunt sheets and clues can be found online here or picked up at the Future Neenah office (135 W. Wisconsin Ave).

Completed sheets can be turned in to the Future Neenah office by April 1 to be entered to win.

Eight winners will be randomly chosen on April 2.

