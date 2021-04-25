Downtown Neenah hosts Spring Fling offering Mother’s Day gifts and support to local businesses

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Mother’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re scrambling to get mom a special surprise, Downtown Neenah says they have you covered.

Downtown Neenah announced that it will be hosting the Spring Fling event on May 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event aims to not only supply a special gift for mom while earning you some rewards but it also aims to help support local area businesses.

Officials say, residents who spend $25 – $50 at any Downtown Neenah business on May 1, will receive a geranium and a special reward. Organizers ask that those participating bring their paid receipt(s), dated May 1, to the Future Neenah Office to receive their rewards and flower.

For more information on Downtown Neenah’s Spring Fling event, click here.