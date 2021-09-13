FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Downtown Oshkosh welcomes new mural

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) along with the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau are partnering to bring a new piece of art to the area.

The 70-foot long mural is being created by Wisconsin-based artist, Emma Daisy. BID wants to beautify downtown Oshkosh and help attract more walking traffic to the area.

Jessica Meidl, Downtown BID Manager says, “People love a spot to take a photo and capture a memory,” she said. “It’s an important element for tourism and quality of life, (and) public art is something that we’re lacking in our city.”  Meidl goes on to say this has been in the works for months and her team is excited to unveil the new project.

Community members have already started taking photos by the unfinished mural. Daisy and her team are hoping to be completed this week. Organizers are hosting a Meet and Greet with the artist at 440 N. Main Street on Thursday, September 16th from 8-10 am.  The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten