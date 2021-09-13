Downtown Oshkosh welcomes new mural

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) along with the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau are partnering to bring a new piece of art to the area.

The 70-foot long mural is being created by Wisconsin-based artist, Emma Daisy. BID wants to beautify downtown Oshkosh and help attract more walking traffic to the area.

Jessica Meidl, Downtown BID Manager says, “People love a spot to take a photo and capture a memory,” she said. “It’s an important element for tourism and quality of life, (and) public art is something that we’re lacking in our city.” Meidl goes on to say this has been in the works for months and her team is excited to unveil the new project.

Community members have already started taking photos by the unfinished mural. Daisy and her team are hoping to be completed this week. Organizers are hosting a Meet and Greet with the artist at 440 N. Main Street on Thursday, September 16th from 8-10 am. The public is invited to attend.