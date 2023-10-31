FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Travelers were met with plenty of snow on Tuesday morning, and it caused dozens of accidents and brought traffic to a standstill at times across the Fox Valley.

“(We’re) kind of changing over from warm weather to fall, and all of a sudden we got snow,” car mechanic Efrain Hernandez said. “There’s always repairs, the automotive industry is very demanding. Probably, here, within the next month or two, they’re going to get pretty bad.”

According to the Outagamie and Winnebago County sheriffs’ offices, there were at least 77 car crashes that their deputies responded to.

“I went from Menasha to Oshkosh, and now we’re coming up from Oshkosh and going to the Appleton area now,” chimney sweep Amy Maynard said. “I think the in-town roads are worse than the highways, it seems like they’re keeping up a little better on the highways than on the in-town roads at this point at least.”

She said that low visibility was the toughest part about driving through the snow, and cautioned other drivers to do more to keep themselves and others safe.

“Visibility in my opinion is the biggest thing, you can’t see a whole lot and people don’t have their lights on,” she said. “Keep the headlights on, drive with caution, pay attention. Try to see out as far as you can, although it’s not easy.”

According to the Nation Weather Service, it was Appleton’s snowiest Halloween on record, with 4.5 inches of snow.