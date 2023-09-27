DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Several employees at Saint Norbert College will be without a job after officials announced dozens of layoffs.

In a statement to Local 5 News, 29 positions were immediately impacted by the position cuts, where 12 members will finish the semester at the end of the academic year or at the end of 2024.

Officials say they have a desire to be good stewards of students’ tuition dollars by cutting operating costs and increasing efficiency, but also said that the higher education industry has been disrupted.

“Despite these cuts, we remain deeply committed to delivering on our promise to foster the intellectual, spiritual, and personal development of all of our students,” said St. Norbert in an email to Local 5 News. “College administration has been in touch with the student government association, and those conversations are ongoing. Services for students will continue uninterrupted.”

A spokesperson for St. Norbert continued on to say that while the college works to contain costs, they’re sharpening its focus on its core enterprise and making new investments in mission integration, academic excellence, and student success.