DPI seeks sponsors for Summer Food Service Program

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Sponsors are again being sought to assist the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in providing meals to children living in economically disadvantaged areas through the Summer Food Service Program.

Last summer, DPI says 254 local sponsors served almost 3 million free meals at over 1,000 locations across the state to children of low-income families – all increases from summer 2018.

“The unfortunate reality is many families struggle to put food on the table for their children throughout the year, and that is especially true during the summer when school lunch programs are not running,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.

The Summer Food Service Program is intended to fill the gap when school isn’t in session and provides children nutritious meals during the summer break.

DPI says that the program is only successful with the help of those who sponsor the program. Sponsors can be public or private, nonprofit school food authorities or nonprofit summer camps, units of local, municipal, county, tribal, or state governments, private nonprofit organizations, and public or private colleges or universities currently participating in the National Youth Sports and Precollege Programs. Local school districts combining meal programs with summer school sessions are among the most-common program sponsors.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, visit DPI’s website by clicking here.