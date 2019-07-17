Dragon Boat Races return to Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The second annual Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay Dragon Boat Races are back Saturday, July 20!
Spectators are invited to cheer on the 14 Dragon Boat teams starting at 8:30 a.m.
While participants are to meet at the City Deck at 7 a.m., spectators are welcome to arrive around 8 a.m. to watch the races.
After Dragon Boat races, family fun, live music, entertainment, and spirited racing will continue until 1 p.m.
