GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Dragon Boat Races return to Green Bay Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The second annual Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay Dragon Boat Races are back Saturday, July 20!

Spectators are invited to cheer on the 14 Dragon Boat teams starting at 8:30 a.m.

While participants are to meet at the City Deck at 7 a.m., spectators are welcome to arrive around 8 a.m. to watch the races.

After Dragon Boat races, family fun, live music, entertainment, and spirited racing will continue until 1 p.m.

Dragon Boat Races

DRAGON BOATS! Come down to CityDeck Saturday, there's something exciting going on…

Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

For more information about the day and times for the Dragon Boat races, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story