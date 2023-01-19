Dragon swords & replica grenades: Unique items detected at Wisconsin airports in 2022

(WFRV) – Stun guns, hatchets and fireworks were just some of the more peculiar items that were detected by TSA officers at Wisconsin airports in 2022.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) tells Local 5 that the number of handguns that were stopped at Wisconsin airports in 2022 decreased when compared to 2021.

Below is a breakdown of the past five years of firearms caught by TSA officers at Wisconsin airport checkpoints:

Airport 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE) 21 23 10 16 11 Appleton International (ATW) 2 2 3 0 1 Green Bay Austin Straubel Field (GRB) 0 1 0 2 3 LaCrosse Regional (LSE) 1 2 1 0 2 Dane County Regional (MSN) 5 7 0 4 3 National totals 6,542 5,972 3,257 4,432 4,239 Numbers provided by the TSA

The TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can get as has as $14,950.

Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making. Our TSA officers are doing a fantastic job preventing weapons from making their way onboard to aircraft, but the responsibility falls to passengers to pack smart and keep prohibited items out of their baggage.

Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay

In addition to firearms, there were multiple unique items found at airports across Wisconsin. Ranging from stun guns to replica grenades, TSA officers were busy throughout the year. The TSA provided the following information to Local 5:

Milwaukee March 16, 2022 Stun Gun June 24, 2022 Flashlight Stun Gun July 9, 2022 Dragon Sword July 14, 2022 Hatchet July 29, 2022 Replica Grenade November 30, 2022 Replica Grenade

Madison August 9, 2022 Flashlight Stun Gun October 22, 2022 Flashlight Stun Gun

Appleton July 4, 2022 Hatchet

Green Bay October 21, 2022 Stun Gun

Mosinee June 17, 2022 Fireworks



TSA has information on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website. It is also recommended for travelers to contact their airline as there could be more requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

