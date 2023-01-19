Dragon swords & replica grenades: Unique items detected at Wisconsin airports in 2022

(WFRV) – Stun guns, hatchets and fireworks were just some of the more peculiar items that were detected by TSA officers at Wisconsin airports in 2022.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) tells Local 5 that the number of handguns that were stopped at Wisconsin airports in 2022 decreased when compared to 2021.

Below is a breakdown of the past five years of firearms caught by TSA officers at Wisconsin airport checkpoints:

Airport20222021202020192018
Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE)2123101611
Appleton International (ATW)22301
Green Bay Austin Straubel Field (GRB)01023
LaCrosse Regional (LSE)12102
Dane County Regional (MSN)57043
National totals6,5425,9723,2574,4324,239
Numbers provided by the TSA

The TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can get as has as $14,950.

Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making. Our TSA officers are doing a fantastic job preventing weapons from making their way onboard to aircraft, but the responsibility falls to passengers to pack smart and keep prohibited items out of their baggage.

Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay

In addition to firearms, there were multiple unique items found at airports across Wisconsin. Ranging from stun guns to replica grenades, TSA officers were busy throughout the year. The TSA provided the following information to Local 5:

  • Milwaukee
    • March 16, 2022
      • Stun Gun
    • June 24, 2022
      • Flashlight Stun Gun
    • July 9, 2022
      • Dragon Sword
    • July 14, 2022
      • Hatchet
    • July 29, 2022
      • Replica Grenade
    • November 30, 2022
      • Replica Grenade
  • Madison
    • August 9, 2022
      • Flashlight Stun Gun
    • October 22, 2022
      • Flashlight Stun Gun
  • Appleton
    • July 4, 2022
      • Hatchet
  • Green Bay
    • October 21, 2022
      • Stun Gun
  • Mosinee
    • June 17, 2022
      • Fireworks
TSA has information on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website. It is also recommended for travelers to contact their airline as there could be more requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

No additional details were provided.