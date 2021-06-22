Dramm Corporation expansion to complete Manitowoc industrial park

MANITOWOC, Wis.(WFRV)-Manitowoc is addling another large scale construction project to their industrial neighborhood. Dramm Corporation purchased land on the south side of Manitowoc in order to expand after outgrowing their current north side location, which they have called home since the 1940’s.

“Not only is our business growing nicely, we’ve had great success the last few years,” said Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corp. Hans says, they will start moving into their new location as early as October or November. “We’re currently landlocked at our current location we couldn’t expand there anymore,” said Hans. The company which manufactures gardening products, is glad to stay in Manitowoc. “We hope to be fully relocated by spring of 2022,” said Hans.

Manitowoc mayor Justin Nickels is excited about the expansions and growth in the city over the last year alone. ” A lot of our growth has been from the homegrown companies and that’s our bread and butter,” said Nickels. The latest Dramm construction project will complete the new Manitowoc south side industrial park. “It’s great news for Northeast Wisconsin and Manitowoc,” said Nickels.

It is unclear at this point if Dramm Corp will be adding to their workforce ahead or the final move in date in Spring 2022. For more information on Dramm Corp, visit their website here. Manitowoc will continue to grow according to mayor Nickel throughout the next several years.