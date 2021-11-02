Draw four and fouls? Giannis teams up with UNO for one-of-a-kind product line

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Giannis Antetokounmpo is a former MVP and an NBA Champion, but he can now add UNO-collaborator to his list of accomplishments.

Mattel, Inc. announced the first-ever collaboration between UNO and Nike which will feature a product line developed in coordination with Antetokounmpo.

The collaboration will feature multiple items that celebrate Giannis and his family’s love of UNO including:

  • Footwear line featuring Nike’s signature Zoom Freak 3, Air Force 1 and Offline with UNO colorways and Giannis’s design. There will also be a Zoom Freak 3 Member-only black colorway with an UNO 50th anniversary logo on the tongue and wild cards across the toe, plus fun primary color hits to complete the UNO look.
  • Special-edition Nike apparel capsule including a classic cotton t-shirt and hat with Giannis’s number displayed.
  • Giannis-branded UNO deck featuring a new rule where players can “force a turnover” to steal an extra discard.

“I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing UNO with my brothers is a big part of our lives,” said Antetokounmpo. 

Additionally, the UNO! Mobile app will incorporate the Giannis-branded UNO deck for people to play on iOS and Android devices. The cards and other rewards will be available during the UNO x Giannis in-app event from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

“Working with Nike and Giannis to design and curate this collection was truly an honor, and this collaboration shows how UNO can bring people together, including the Antetokounmpo family,” said Ray Adler, Global Head of Games, Mattel.

More information can be found on Mattel’s website.

