Dream Drive: Packers Training Camp begins with tradition on two wheels

As is tradition in Titletown, Packers’ Training Camp began Thursday morning with a bike ride to practice.

“(It) goes back to the Lombardi era,” Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy said in an opening statement. “I think Vince would be very pleased to see what this has become.”

Young Packers fans lined up outside Lambeau Field, in hopes that a player would choose their bike to hitch a ride to practice on.

One young fan told Local 5 that he’s participated in the event for the past five years, and has been picked by a player every year.

“You just have to get a lot of attraction from the players, and yeah, just yell and scream,” he said of his strategy.

Alongside the seasoned pros were rookie bike-riding hopefuls.

“My strategy is like waving your hands up and then saying ‘Me! Pick me!” one first-timer said.

For the past six years, the event has been known as the DreamDrive, sponsored by American Family Insurance.