Dribbling up designs: Local artists win Wisconsin Herd Art Contest, appearing on special jersey

(WFRV) – Local kids’ artwork will be appearing on Wisconsin Herd jerseys after parents submitted their child’s artwork to the basketball team in a recent contest.

According to Wisconsin Herd, nearly 2,300 artists from over 15 schools across the Fox Valley showed off their art skills for a chance to incorporate their design on a jersey during a select home game this upcoming season.

Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, the art contest had local participating schools that included Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Neenah, Oshkosh, and Kimberly.

A panel of team members and BMO staff picked out five winning designs that will be combined and later appear as special jerseys during a game in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA G League season this fall. Organizers say all of the jerseys will then be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting a select non-profit.

Wisconsin Herd says the winning designs came from Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh, two from Oakwood Elementary in Oshkosh, Kimberly High School, and Clayton Elementary in Neenah.

The following are pictures of the winning designs that correspond with the names of the winner’s parent and the school the child goes to.

Heather Barber, Clayton Elementary. (Courtesy: WI Herd)

Anthony Foster, Lourdes Academy. (Courtesy: WI Herd)

Megan Ott, Oakwood Elementary. (Courtesy: WI Herd)

Susan Schermitzler, Kimberly High School. (Courtesy: WI Herd)

Teri Grose, Oakwood Elementary. (Courtesy: WI Herd)

The specific date of the game showcasing these jerseys will be announced at a later date.