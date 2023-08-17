(WFRV) – Authorities all across Wisconsin will be participating in a campaign focusing on impaired driving that lasts all the way through September 4.

Multiple law enforcement agencies all across Wisconsin are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that runs from August 18 through September 4, 2023. Officers are reportedly working together to get impaired drivers off the roads.

Labor Day is on September 4, and authorities want people to have a plan for a safe ride home. Officials in Marathon County say that to date, officers have initiated 625 traffic stops and issued 815 citations or warnings.

We anticipate more people will be out for final summer trips in the coming weeks and we want to make sure every traveler can get to their destination safely. The harm that can come from impaired driving is 100% preventable if everyone plans ahead Mosinee Police Chief Kenneth Grams

More information on impaired driving in Wisconsin can be found on Zero In Wisconsin’s website.