‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign starting Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins Friday and will be running through Labor Day.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, as part of its campaign to enhance public safety, law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the streets for longer hours and in greater numbers through September 7.

“The primary goal of this federal, state, and local initiative is to enhance public safety and prevent needless tragedies by encouraging drivers to be safe and responsible,” says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson.

WisDOT reports last year, Wisconsin faced 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths.

These numbers don’t come as a shock, WisDOT says Wisconsin and many other states see a growing challenge with drug-impaired drivers.

To help reduce the dangers that come along with impaired driving WisDOT is asking residents to follow the following procedures.

If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver.

Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, safely call 911. Be prepared to provide as much detail as possible about the driver, vehicle, and location.

Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website.

